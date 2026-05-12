Explore waterfront dining in northern Illinois this season

Northern Illinois features a diverse array of waterfront dining experiences, from the bustling Fox River in the east to the scenic Rock River and the historic Illinois River in the west.

These establishments offer unique views, ranging from urban riverwalks to serene, nature-focused retreats. This season, relax and dine outdoors with gorgeous waterfront views.

McHenry/Lake counties

After the Fox – McHenry

After the Fox is a casual restaurant located on the banks of the Fox River. Guests can enjoy fresh seafood, burgers, steaks, chicken dishes as well as a full bar. 1406 Riverside Drive, McHenry

Snuggery River Roadhouse – McHenry

This family-owned restaurant along the Fox River is known for pressure-fried crispy chicken, cheese curds, wings and burgers, as well as award-winning Moretti’s pizza. 801 N. River Road, McHenry

Diners take to the patio at The Snuggery in McHenry to take advantage of a warm night and riverside ambiance. (Lindsay Weber)

Kief’s Reef – McHenry

Kief’s Reef in McHenry offers a fun, laid-back atmosphere. Located along the Fox River, Kief’s Reef has sandwiches, burgers, pizza, Fish Fry Fridays, as well as a beach bar and live music. 3505 S. Wright Road, McHenry

Fairmont Shores – Lake Villa

Fairmont Shores in Lake Villa, offers gorgeous views of Fox Lake. The menu brings a unique twist to your favorite classic dishes, like salads, burgers, wings, wraps, seafood, cajun pork chops, meatloaf, just to name a few. Check out their events, like karaoke night, trivia night, live music and more. 37641 N. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Villa

Captain’s Quarters Bar & Marina – Antioch

Captain’s Quarters, located on the Fox River, is a bar, entertainment venue and restaurant in one. They also offer volleyball leagues. The new menu includes a variety of appetizers, salads, wraps, chicken, burgers, sandwiches and more. 38283 N. Bolton Place, Antioch

Port Edward – Algonquin

This upscale restaurant with a nautical flair, located along the Fox River, is known for their delicious seafood and impeccable Champagne Brunch on Sundays. The Dockside patio will open for the season Memorial Day weekend. 20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin

Sunset Grill Bluff Lake – Antioch

Sunset Grill is a popular destination on Bluff Lake, known for its Tiki Bar, live music and boat docking with a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Menu highlights include sandwiches, appetizers, wraps, sandwiches, seafood entrees and much more. 25276 W. Grass Lake Road, Antioch

Kane County

The Graceful Ordinary – St. Charles

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

This upscale restaurant is located along the Fox River in downtown St. Charles, offering scenic waterfront views. The riverside patio and terrace is the perfect setting for a romantic date night. 3 E. Main St., St. Charles

Salerno’s on the Fox – St. Charles

This long-standing staple in the western suburbs, Salerno’s on the Fox is a old-school family restaurant known for its classic Italian recipes. The menu includes their pizza, known as one of the best in the area, classic pastas, chicken, seafood and much more. The patio offers gorgeous views of the river and St. Charles. 320 N. 2nd St., St. Charles

Alter Brewing + Kitchen – St. Charles

Alter Brewing has an expansive patio that sits just above the Fox River on the First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles, giving beautiful views of the river and city. Alter Brewing + Kitchen is a brewery and restaurant, serving award-winning craft beer and full menu with burgers, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 12 S. 1st St., St. Charles

Kendall County

Southbank Original Barbecue – Yorkville

Southbank Original Barbecue in downtown Yorkville is a casual, riverfront restaurant and bar known for its laid-back vibe and scenic views of the Fox River. Enjoy real, slow-smoked barbecue and comfort food. 129 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville

Gray’s Mill Estate – Montgomery

Gray’s Mill Estate, located on the Fox River, has two dining experiences – Danny Boy’s Neighborhood Speakeasy and Baum’s Biergarten. The estate is one of the city’s oldest building, blending history with modern updates. Relax on the riverside patio with a cold beer and live entertainment. The menu has everything from burgers to broasted chicken to salads, burgers, German entrees and much more. Enjoy a craft cocktail inside the nostalgic speakeasy. 211 N. River St., Montgomery

Lee County

River’s Edge Inn – Dixon

River’s Edge Inn is a family owned and operated restaurant located on the Rock River. River’s Edge has a large menu, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Highlights include pork chops, ribs, steaks, seafood, burgers and much more. 2303 W. 1st St., Dixon

Ogle County

Maxson’s Riverside Restaurant & Riverboat – Oregon

Maxson’s Riverside Restaurant is a riverfront dining destination known for its scenic views of the Rock River and classic American menu with steaks, pasta, chicken, seafood and more. The restaurant’s interior is glass-enclosed, offering sweeping waterfront views. A historic paddlewheel riverboat docks right off the restaurant. 1469 Illinois 2, Oregon

La Salle County

Dockside Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Dockside is a historic bar and grill, located on the north bank of the Illinois River. In addition to a full bar and menu, Dockside hosts live bands, karaoke and more. 1001 E. Main St., Ottawa

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro – Ottawa

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro is a seasonal casual dining restaurant along the Illinois River in Ottawa, with amazing river views. The menu features home-made pasta, fresh salads, seafood, steaks and full bar with a extensive wine list. 1134 N. 27th Road, Ottawa

Riverfront Bar & Grill – Peru

A great place to relax, hang out and listen to live bands, the name says it all at Riverfront Bar & Grill. A casual, high-energy sports bar and restaurant located along the Illinois River in Peru, Riverfront is known for its big-party atmosphere and crowd-friendly menu of classic American pub fare. Riverfront also has 20 HD-TVs for big-game watching. 1525 Water St., Peru