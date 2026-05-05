Dixon Summer Series lineup includes Music at the Square, Dixon City Market, Fitness Friday

Dixon City Market kicks off for the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 5. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon )

Discover Dixon’s highly anticipated Summer Series, which brings together three beloved community events – Dixon City Market, Music at the Square and Fitness Friday – returns this year for a season full of activity, entertainment and connection along the riverfront and throughout downtown Dixon.

Running every week throughout the summer, the Summer Series offers something for everyone – from live music and local shopping to free fitness opportunities in scenic outdoor spaces, according to a news release from Discover Dixon.

Dixon City Market kicks off the season on May 27 and continues on select Wednesdays through early August from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riverfront. The market features a rotating lineup of local vendors, fresh goods and live entertainment.

Music at the Square brings live performances to John Dixon Park on Fridays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., beginning June 5 and running through Aug. 28. The series showcases a diverse lineup of talented musicians, offering a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy great music all summer long.

Fitness Friday invites the community to start their day with free outdoor workouts at the Riverfront at 7 a.m. on select Fridays from June through August. Classes include a variety of formats such as yoga, Pilates, barre and strength training, led by local instructors and organizations.

Note: There will be no Dixon City Market on either July 1 or July 8, and no Music at the Square or Fitness Friday on July 3.

For full event schedules and updates, visit discoverdixon.com or follow Discover Dixon on social media.