Dixon Stage Left to present ‘The Big Bang’

Dixon Stage Left will present “The Big Bang” from May 8 to 10 and May 16 and 17 at the Sauk Valley Community College Theatre, Dixon.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m.

Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Originally performed by its wacky creators off-Broadway, this frenetic entertainment is long on shtick and historical hilarity.

It is staged as a backers’ audition for an $83.5 million, 12-hour stage history of the world from creation to the present. Eighteen side-splitting numbers portraying Adam and Eve, Attila the Hun, the building of the pyramids, Julius Caesar and Columbus, among others, give potential investors a taste of the impending extravaganza.

In the process, the opulent Park Avenue apartment “borrowed” for the occasion is trashed as the two snatch its furnishings to create makeshift costumes while singing and clowning their way through inventive recreations of the past, stopping occasionally for a little supplicating showbiz patter.

“The Big Bang” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For more information, go to dixonstageleft.org/.