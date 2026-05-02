Rock Falls Tourism announces summer, fall event roster

Josh Duffee breaks out the sticks with his orchestra Saturday, June 10, 2023, during Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest. This year's Bellson Music Fest is June 6. (Leah Kalina)

Rock Falls Tourism is bringing an exciting lineup of summer and fall events sure to entertain both residents and visitors alike.

From the toe-tapping sounds of the Bellson Music Fest to the family-friendly fun of the Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy this season in Rock Falls.

June 6: Bellson Music Fest. Enjoy an all-day celebration honoring legendary jazz drummer Louie Bellson. The festival features a special drum clinic led by Josh Duffee at the McCormick Event Center, plus live performances at the RB&W District Park from four outstanding bands: Josh Duffee & the Blackhawk Broadcasters, Crooked Cactus, John Resch & Doggin’ Out, and Rare Element. It’s a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.

June 13 and 14: Salute To America 250. Two days of celebrating America’s Independence at the RB&W District Park. The event will have live demonstrations, impersonator President Lincoln, music by the Rock Falls Jazz Band and the 144th Army Concert Band, and more family-friendly patriotic fun.

July 2: Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District - Independence Day Celebration. Kick off the Independence Day weekend with an evening packed with excitement. Enjoy live music from The Solution and Got Your Six Bands, tasty eats from local food vendors, and a dazzling fireworks display presented by Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees.

July 18: Eats ‘N’ Beats @ the District - The RB&W District Park will come alive with great music featuring Drew Cagle and the Reputation along with Alborn. Food trucks will be on-site serving up delicious bites.

Aug. 8: Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District – Get ready for a totally rad night of 1980s music with live entertainment from Free Fall, sponsored by Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Aug. 15 and 16: Aqua Palooza with Rock Falls River Chase. Rock Falls River Chase, Rock Falls Optimist Club, and Rock Falls Tourism are teaming up to bring two exciting days of entertainment. Saturday features the Rock Falls Optimist Club Fishing Derby at Centennial Park, thrilling Rock Falls River Chase boat races at Sewards Park, and an evening concert with the Brotherhood Band at RB&W District Park. Sunday keeps the excitement going with more boat races at Sewards Park, the Sauk Valley Ski Shows Duck Race, and a brand-new event—the Cardboard Regatta at Centennial Park. Food vendors will be at all locations.

Aug. 29: Art in the Park Sculpture Walk and Outdoor Art Gallery. Experience an inspiring day of creativity and community at the RB&W District. Explore eight brand-new sculptures as part of the Sculpture Walk and immerse yourself in the Outdoor Art Gallery, showcasing diverse works from talented artists both local and regional. Enjoy live music all day featuring local performers: Tobin Kirk, Eli Traum Music, Sami Marie, and Jay Vonn. Food vendors will be available.

Sept. 25: Taco Throwdown Festival. Get ready for a fiesta of flavor and fun! There will be a taco eating contest, two live performances by ZOWA, a best taco competition with food vendors, and DJ Pelon Music will wrap the night up with a dance party.

Oct. 3: Lumberjack Show at Selmi’s. Bring the whole family to Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Market for an exciting day of live lumberjack demonstrations, featuring jaw-dropping skills like axe throwing, speed climbing, log rolling, and more! Plus, the fan-favorite Women’s Skillet Throwing Contest is making its return.

Oct. 17: Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade. Get ready to show off your creativity and be a part of an electrifying experience. Decorate your golf cart or UTV and roll into the spotlight during a vibrant parade. No golf cart or UTV, no problem; come and enjoy the festive fun from the sidelines as the parade cruises down West Second Street in Rock Falls.

For more information about these events, visit the Rock Falls Tourism Facebook page, Visit Rock Falls, or www.visitrockfalls.com. For more information, contact Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.