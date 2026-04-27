Weekend market in Yorkville celebrates local small businesses and artisan crafters

The April Makers Market is a two-day downtown event in Yorkville celebrating local small businesses and artisan crafters. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

For two days Riverfront Park in downtown Yorkville will be the epicenter of handcrafted artisan goods and a fun celebration of local small businesses with live music and family-friendly activities.

The “April Makers Market” is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 25-26 at 301 E. Hydraulic Avenue.

The free event is designed for all ages. A food truck will be available on-site.

The event is organized by The Makers Markets, in collaboration with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“There will be vendors all around (the park), as well as (music) performances throughout the weekend and food, so lots to explore,” the organizers said in a post.

While supporting local small businesses, visitors can peruse around the handcrafted goods and artisan crafts. The event is designed to celebrate local talent and inspire the imagination.