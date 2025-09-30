Costs of downtown Yorkville $4.3M revitalization project taking shape

Yorkville mural on the north side of Crusade Burger Bar at 209 S. Bridge St. in downtown Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Yorkville took another step forward before groundbreaking on its transformative $4. 3 million downtown revitalization project.

The city approved a $263,354 engineering agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. at the Sept. 23 city council meeting as part of the downtown Hydraulic District renovation.

The city also provided more financial specifics regarding the construction overhaul, known as the “East Hydraulic Avenue Streetscape Project.”

In May, the city was awarded a $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant to revitalize the downtown area, including new walking and biking paths, improved safety features and aesthetic improvements, like outdoor lighting and decorative pavers and entryways.

The improvements are part of the envisioned plan for the downtown Hydraulic District, which city planners hope will someday spur mix-use residential and commercial developments near the Fox River.

A music stage, an events plaza, and renovated businesses and walkways are all part of the vision for a rejuvenated downtown district.

With the $3 million grant, the city is investing $1,310,300 in matching funds for the multi-year project, according to city documents.

As part of accepting the grant, the city is required to match 20% of the project’s construction and engineering costs.

The Yorkville City Staff 'East Hydraulic Street Project' proposal including a one-way street and multi-use pathways. (Provided by Yorkville City Staff)

The construction specifically creates a one-way street with a multi-use, pedestrian and bicycle path along East Hydraulic Avenue. A sidewalk is being extended along Mill Street and Heustis Street out to East Van Emmon Street.

“The streetscape in downtown beatifies and improves the visual character of the corridor and downtown, simplifies maintenance and contributes to an overall sense of place for Yorkville,” city staff state in documents. “Creating a one-way street will aid in traffic flow and will allow increased use of the riverfront area when events take place.”

Construction crews will begin at the corner of Illinois Route 47 and work east to the connection of the current multi-use path.

The city is currently collaborating with both the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois RailNet, who own the downtown railroad tracks and 50 feet surrounding them.

Engineers believe the multi-use path will increase safety by drawing walkers and bicyclists away from the currently exposed train tracks.

As part of the project, a hardscape fence barrier with landscaping elements is likely being placed near the railroad tracks.

City staff are currently estimating the first letting for the multi-year project to be in November 2028.

Yorkville City Staff's long-term plan for the Hydraulic District include mixed-use developments and a parking lot adjacent to the Fox River. (Provided by Yorkville City Staff)

To help cover expenses, the city is increasing the contribution from the Downtown TIF Fund from $5,000 to $270,000 to cover additional engineering expenses.

Before construction begins, the area is undergoing an environmental hazard cleanup to remediate soil pollution from decades of agricultural and industrial usage of the FS Property in the downtown district.

A large portion of the downtown area currently features a public parking lot, which was first paved in 2000. As part of the rejuvenation project, the parking lot would be scaled-down with expanded parking spaces placed in adjacent areas, including along the river.