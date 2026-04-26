Batavia Boardwalk Shops to open for 2026 season May 8

The 2025 Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened on with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River Streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the City of Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops will open for the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, marking the seventh season of this beloved downtown program.

This one-of-a-kind shopping experience brings together 10 unique retail shops in a single, vibrant location, offering everything from handcrafted goods and specialty foods to books, fashion, home décor and more, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

Ten new shops opened for the season at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Batavia Boardwalk shops also include a pop-up shop which will feature a new vendor each weekend. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

These micro-shops in downtown Batavia serve as a hub of creativity, culture, and community. Visitors can explore a thoughtfully curated mix of vendors offering high-quality, handcrafted and specialty products — all while supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

This year’s lineup includes:

Archives Chicagoland – A community-driven independent bookstore featuring local authors and marginalized voices.

Bad Luck Club – A colorful and eclectic space designed to help you escape everyday life. They sell a revolving collection of handmade goods, vintage décor and curious oddities sourced from independent artists and small businesses worldwide.

Clara Nicole Jewelry – Handmade, dainty 14k gold-filled jewelry meant for everyday wear, along with a boutique selection of clothing, accessories, and beauty products. Permanent jewelry will also be offered as a custom, clasp-free experience.

Gindo’s Spice of Life – Bold, fresh flavors that make cooking more fun. From hot sauces to hot honey, spices to sea salts, Gindo’s mission is to inspire creativity in the kitchen while supporting local Midwest farms and businesses.

Miss Lindy’s Bakery – Made-from-scratch treats that speak for themselves. Miss Lindy’s is known for their giant cookies and rotating lineup of baked goods that keep customers coming back for more.

Paper Love Collective – A stationery shop that carries a curated mix of greeting cards, notebooks, notepads, stickers, pens, wrap and other paper-adjacent treasures.

Relish – Relish sells cooking and baking tools, serveware and foods from American artisans and small makers, with a focus on local and Midwestern items.

Shop Roogs – Sells a colorful and whimsical collection of home décor items and women’s accessories, all handmade by artisans both locally and internationally, including tufted rugs made by the store owner. The inventory is an exploration of fiber arts — tufting, weaving, embroidery — with the addition of leatherworks and other small-batch crafts.

The Soda Surf – A classic 1950s soda shop meets laid-back beach vibes. They’ll be serving up crave-worthy dirty sodas, snacks and surf-inspired swag.

What One Woman Sees – Classic clothing with a city twist based in black and white, the newest denim trend, and the season’s hottest color. Find vintage and vintage-style Hollywood Regency/Florentine décor, original art prints and hostess gifts.

The shops are open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow @bataviaboardwalkshops on Facebook and Instagram for updates, special events and exclusive promotions throughout the season, or visit downtownbatavia.com.