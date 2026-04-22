5 Things to Do: Utica Sweet Stroll, final weekend of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

- Utica Sweet Stroll: The Sweet Escape Carnival (Utica): It’s the sweetest day of the year in Utica! Stop by participating downtown businesses and enjoy sweet treats, as well as carnival-themed games and more from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Tickets are $25 per person. Visit eventbrite.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Play That Goes Wrong” (La Salle): Stage 212 in downtown La Salle presents the final weekend of the comedy ”The Play That Goes Wrong" April 24-26. Tickets are $17. Visit stage212.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Intimate Songs Featuring Trio Cantabile (Princeton): Festival 56 in Princeton will host this performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, that features chamber arias by Brahms and others, as well as selected pieces for violin and piano. Tickets are $25. Visit festival56.com for more information.
- Beginner Stained Glass Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host a Beginner Stained Glass Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Learn how to cut & break glass as you create your own project using the copper foil method. The class will demonstrate type & quality of glass, appropriate tools, cutting techniques and assembling. Visit osartstudios.com/classes to register.
- Kayak/Bike/Hike the Henepin (Sheffield): Join the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at the Visitor Center in Sheffield for the Kayak/Bike/Hike the Hennepin event Sunday, April 26. The launch is at 12:30 p.m. Participants can kayak, bike, or hike along the scenic Hennepin Canal toward Wyanet (approximately 5 miles). Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
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