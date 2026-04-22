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5 Things to Do: Utica Sweet Stroll, final weekend of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

Utica businesses kicked off the outdoor dining season by setting up patio furniture, flowers, decorations and canopies on Thursday, May 8, 2025 for customers on Mill Street downtown Utica. The outdoor dining season on Mill Street runs through October.

Utica Sweet Stroll: The Sweet Escape Carnival is from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 25. (Scott Anderson)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Utica Sweet Stroll: The Sweet Escape Carnival (Utica): It’s the sweetest day of the year in Utica! Stop by participating downtown businesses and enjoy sweet treats, as well as carnival-themed games and more from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Tickets are $25 per person. Visit eventbrite.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. “The Play That Goes Wrong” (La Salle): Stage 212 in downtown La Salle presents the final weekend of the comedy ”The Play That Goes Wrong" April 24-26. Tickets are $17. Visit stage212.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Intimate Songs Featuring Trio Cantabile (Princeton): Festival 56 in Princeton will host this performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, that features chamber arias by Brahms and others, as well as selected pieces for violin and piano. Tickets are $25. Visit festival56.com for more information.
  4. Beginner Stained Glass Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host a Beginner Stained Glass Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Learn how to cut & break glass as you create your own project using the copper foil method. The class will demonstrate type & quality of glass, appropriate tools, cutting techniques and assembling. Visit osartstudios.com/classes to register.
  5. Kayak/Bike/Hike the Henepin (Sheffield): Join the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at the Visitor Center in Sheffield for the Kayak/Bike/Hike the Hennepin event Sunday, April 26. The launch is at 12:30 p.m. Participants can kayak, bike, or hike along the scenic Hennepin Canal toward Wyanet (approximately 5 miles). Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
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