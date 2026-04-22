5 Things to Do: Singer John Waite, St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl and more this weekend

- St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl (St. Charles): Find great deals and specials at St. Charles businesses during the Spring Shop Crawl Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. Click here for more information and a list of participating businesses.
- John Waite (St. Charles): Singer John Waite, known for the ‘80s smash hit “Missing You,” will perform at the Arcada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Tickets start at $46.75. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Maddy Smith (Batavia): Maddy Smith, a nationally touring comedian who appeared on MTV’s “Wild ’N Out,” will be at the Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia for two shows each night Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale (Geneva): Geneva’s annual City-Wide Garage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 at locations throughout the city. Click here for more information, as well as a map of participating locations.
- Nature Play on Earth Day (St. Charles): Get outside and have fun with the St. Charles Park District’s Nature Play on Earth Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. The free event will include crafts, hands-on activities, animal meet-and-greets and more. Click here for more information.
The Scene