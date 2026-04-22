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5 Things to Do: Oswego Country Spring Market, history tour, craft swap and more

Natasha Lewis of Big Rock Organics shows some of the floral bouquets the business sells at the Oswego Country Market.

Natasha Lewis of Big Rock Organics shows some of the floral bouquets the business sells at the Oswego Country Market. (Eric Schelkopf)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Oswego Country Spring Market (Oswego): The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Prairie Point Community Park. Enjoy shopping for fresh goods and the free community kite fly. Click here for more information.
  2. Midnight Iris concert (Yorkville): Midnight Irish will perform acoustic pop and rock cover songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
  3. Oswego History Tour (Oswego): Take a walking tour of Oswego’s historic homes on Main Street with the Little White School Museum from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The cost is $5 and this is open to all ages. Click here for more information.
  4. Spring Craft Swap (Montgomery): The Oswego Public Library’s annual spring craft swap is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Montgomery branch campus. Click here for more information. Admission is free.
  5. “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre presents this classic tale at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 at the Sandwich Opera House. Visit indianvalleytheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
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