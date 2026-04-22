5 Things to Do: Oswego Country Spring Market, history tour, craft swap and more

- Oswego Country Spring Market (Oswego): The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Prairie Point Community Park. Enjoy shopping for fresh goods and the free community kite fly. Click here for more information.
- Midnight Iris concert (Yorkville): Midnight Irish will perform acoustic pop and rock cover songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- Oswego History Tour (Oswego): Take a walking tour of Oswego’s historic homes on Main Street with the Little White School Museum from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The cost is $5 and this is open to all ages. Click here for more information.
- Spring Craft Swap (Montgomery): The Oswego Public Library’s annual spring craft swap is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Montgomery branch campus. Click here for more information. Admission is free.
- “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre presents this classic tale at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 at the Sandwich Opera House. Visit indianvalleytheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene