5 things to do in McHenry County: 4th Fridays at The Dole, Puzzle Palooza and more this weekend

- 4th Fridays at The Dole (Crystal Lake): The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will host 4th Fridays art show from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 24. Guests can enjoy four art exhibits, live music and more. The cost is $10 per person 17 and older. Visit thedole.org for more information.
- Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill (Woodstock): Music legends from The Bangles and The Beach Boys unite for an unforgettable night of music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Woodstock Opera House. They’ll play tracks from their new Americana album “Long After The Fire,” as well as unforgettable classics from The Bangles and The Cowsills, Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Heart of the Fox – On the Field (McHenry): Join former NFL and University of Illinois football player Steve Hull for a free interactive experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at McCracken Field in McHenry. Hull will engage in football-related drills and activities for the first hour, followed by a meet-and-greet and photo ops. Visit the McHenry Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
- Puzzle Palooza (Crystal Lake): Race against other teams to finish the same 500 piece jigsaw puzzle at this family-friendly event Sunday, April 26 at Grand Oaks in Crystal Lake. Times are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Visit the Crystal Lake Park District’s website for more information.
- Peach Jam – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry welcomes Peach Jam, a tribute band to southern rockers The Allman Brothers Band, Friday, April 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. Special guests Milhouse will open the show. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene