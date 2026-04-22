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5 things to do in DeKalb County: Flower Walk, Mardi Gras Mind Games and more this weekend

Willrett Flower Co., 230 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite 150, in downtown DeKalb on Aug. 12, 2025.

Willrett Flower Co., 230 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite 150, in downtown DeKalb on Aug. 12, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Downtown DeKalb Flower Walk (DeKalb): Willrett Flower Company will host the Downtown DeKalb Flower Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 in downtown DeKalb. The event begins at Willrett, and guests will build fresh floral arrangements while strolling from shop to shop and collecting flowers. The cost is $20. Visit shopwillrettflowercompany.com for more information.
  2. Mardi Gras Mind Games (Sycamore): Sycamore Rotary Club presents this fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at St. Mary’s PAC. The event includes trivia, raffle, cajun-inspired bites, bottle pulls and more. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. Visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mardi-gras-mind-games for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre presents this classic tale at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 at the Sandwich Opera House. Visit indianvalleytheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Murder Mystery Dinner (Hinckley): This murder mystery fundraiser for the Hinckley Fireworks Fest is at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the the Midwest Sportsplex in Hinckley. Tickets are $60. Visit the Hinckley Firewook Fest’s Facebook page for more information.
  5. Dutch Tulip Barn Quilt Workshop (DeKalb): The J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center will host Past Times at Glidden: Dutch Tulip Barn Quilt Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 26 at the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Visit gliddenhomestead.org for more information.
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