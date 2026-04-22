5 things to do in DeKalb County: Flower Walk, Mardi Gras Mind Games and more this weekend

- Downtown DeKalb Flower Walk (DeKalb): Willrett Flower Company will host the Downtown DeKalb Flower Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 in downtown DeKalb. The event begins at Willrett, and guests will build fresh floral arrangements while strolling from shop to shop and collecting flowers. The cost is $20. Visit shopwillrettflowercompany.com for more information.
- Mardi Gras Mind Games (Sycamore): Sycamore Rotary Club presents this fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at St. Mary’s PAC. The event includes trivia, raffle, cajun-inspired bites, bottle pulls and more. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. Visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mardi-gras-mind-games for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre presents this classic tale at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 at the Sandwich Opera House. Visit indianvalleytheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Murder Mystery Dinner (Hinckley): This murder mystery fundraiser for the Hinckley Fireworks Fest is at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the the Midwest Sportsplex in Hinckley. Tickets are $60. Visit the Hinckley Firewook Fest’s Facebook page for more information.
- Dutch Tulip Barn Quilt Workshop (DeKalb): The J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center will host Past Times at Glidden: Dutch Tulip Barn Quilt Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 26 at the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Visit gliddenhomestead.org for more information.
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