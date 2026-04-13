Northern Illinois in Bloom: Best botanical gardens & arboretums

If you’re ready to take advantage of that adage, “spring has sprung,” get ready to explore because northern Illinois is home to some notably beautiful botanical gardens and arboretums waiting to be explored.

We’ve garnered a group of the best in the area. Each has specific annual opening dates, times and rules, and some charge admission while others are free, so check them out online before you go.

Morton Arboretum, located off Interstate 88 in Lisle, is not to be missed. The famed, internationally recognized, tree-focused public botanical garden and research center offers both enjoyment and education. It’s an outdoor museum with a library, herbarium and a program in tree research through its Center for Tree Science. The expansive garden features more than 333,000 live cataloged plants, representing more than 4,100 different species on 1,700 beautifully landscaped acres. With hiking trails, roadways for driving and bicycling, a 4-acre interactive children’s garden and a 1-acre maze, the Morton offers guided tours, activities and events throughout the year.

Elmhurst University Arboretum, in Elmhurst, is a living museum of trees and plants, encompassing the university’s entire 48-acre campus. The arboretum boasts 850 trees and numerous varieties of shrubs and perennials, including several exotic specimens in addition to campus favorites like magnolias, redbuds and maples. An interactive map is available to plan your tour or simply enjoy a stroll around the grounds.

Lilacia Park in downtown Lombard features more than 700 lilac shrubs. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. (Provided by Lombard Historical Society)

Lilacia Park, in Lombard, is a world-renowned horticultural showcase that features more than 700 lilacs and 35,000 tulips annually. In 2019, the park was named to the National Register of Historic Places for its significant contribution to horticultural history in the United States. The park has numerous benches, walking paths, historic structures, scenic lookout areas and more.

Luthy Botanical Garden, in Peoria, features themed displays, including a rose garden, herb garden and seasonal floral showcases spread across more than 5 acres in Glen Oak Park. Luthy is home to a tropical conservatory with exotic plants and orchids, a theme garden and seasonal shows, including its poinsettia show in November and December.

The gardens at Cantigny Park in Wheaton (Photo provided by Cantigny)

Cantigny Park, in Wheaton, is known for its formal gardens, meticulously manicured hedges and geometric flower beds. It is one of the largest display gardens in the Midwest, with more than 160,000 annuals, perennials, ground covers, flowering shrubs and trees. Its gardens include Rose, White, Octagon, Rock and Idea gardens, and it is a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary thanks to its natural areas.

Northern Illinois University Arboretum, in DeKalb, spans 75 acres and features more than 400 species of plants, including trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants, as well as hiking trails and educational programs.

Fabyan Japanese Garden in Geneva (Paul Valade)

Fabyan Japanese Garden, in Geneva, is located within the Fabyan West Forest Preserve and offers a variety of plant life and historic Japanese cultural structures. The self-guided tour typically takes 15–30 minutes.

Wilder Park Conservatory, in Elmhurst, established in 1923, blends historical charm, horticultural excellence and community enrichment. Free and open to the public year-round, its Spring Flower Show runs from March 28 through April 25.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is a 12-acre garden in Rockford, featuring koi ponds, waterfalls, lush landscapes, streams, traditional Japanese architecture and more. Throughout the year, the gardens offer special attractions, exhibits and classes. Enjoy live music while sipping a hot beverage at the coffee shop, or dine at Fresco at the Garden.

Chicago Botanic Garden, is a nature lovers paradise in north suburban Glencoe. The garden offers 385 acres of nature with walking paths, variety of gardens and much more. Some of the many gardens include the English Walled Garden, Circle Garden, Fruit & Vegetable Garden, Japanese Garden, Nature Play Garden, Rose Garden and so many more. The garden also offers a variety of art and photography exhibits, in addition to horticulture exhibits. Visit the website for special events, operating hours and to see what’s in bloom.