Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition roars into Raue Center for a family adventure

Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition comes to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Get ready for a roaring, jaw-dropping adventure that brings dinosaurs to life like never before.

Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition comes to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, offering families an immersive, high-energy experience.

Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition is a state-of-the-art live performance that combines cutting-edge animatronics, dazzling visuals and high-energy storytelling for the ultimate family-friendly adventure, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Watch in awe as an 8-foot tall Dilophosaurus roams freely through the stage area, while a massive 24-foot long Brachiosaurus neck dramatically emerges from backstage. The excitement continues with five additional dinosaur animatronics, including puppets, over-the-shoulder dinos and walking creatures that put audiences right in the middle of the action.

Set inside a vibrant, elaborate “Jungle Laboratory,” the show features colorful scenery packed with props, foliage, multimedia elements and special effects paired with thrilling science experiments.

A cast of engaging on-stage characters leads audiences through a fast-paced, high-energy storyline, complete with a robotic dinosaur that moves on its own and interactive moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

“This is more than a show—it’s an immersive journey where kids and adults alike can experience the thrill of dinosaurs up close,” said Justin Wellington, Raue Center’s managing director. “We can’t wait to see families roar with excitement.”

Tickets are $24 for adults and $14 for students/seniors and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.