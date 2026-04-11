Luck, lights and late nights: Casinos in northwest Illinois, eastern Iowa

With warmer weather settled in for a long winter’s nap and cases of cabin fever on the rise, odds are that you’re itching for something to do that will get you out of the house — and spending a little scratch at a casino might be just what you need to take care of that itch.

While casinos are open year-round, winter is well-suited to hanging out with Lady Luck. The flashing lights, the clinking of coins, the adrenaline rush of anticipation: The lights and sounds of a casino might be just what you need to rouse the senses from their winter hibernation — and you don’t even need to go to the Las Vegas strip to try your luck.

Bally's Quad Cities, Rock Island (Photo provided by Bally's Quad Cities)

The door to casinos in Illinois and Iowa was opened back in the early 1990s, beginning when lawmakers floated the idea of letting riverboat casinos open for business, a move designed in part to bolster the economy after the agriculture economy took a nosedive in the ’80s. Once legislation was passed, casinos wasted little time in giving gamblers a place to go, with boats popping up on rivers and docked alongside cities beginning in 1991. Since then, changes in the law have allowed casinos to establish land-based operations, too.

Casinos have also evolved through the years, becoming more than just a place to drop some coins and cash. They’ve become destinations for live entertainment (with some attracting big names to the stage), sports betting, food, and hotel stays. In northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa, seven casinos have increasingly positioned themselves as multipurpose destinations in large urban areas.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the newest gambling and entertainment arrival, anchors its gaming with live music venues tied to the brand’s entertainment roots. Along the Mississippi River, long-established properties such as Bally’s Quad Cities, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, Rhythm City Casino Resort, Q Casino + Resort, Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, and Diamond Jo Casino each offer their own blend of slots, table games, sportsbooks to predict outcomes at sports events, restaurants and performance spaces.

Diamond Jo Casino, Dubuque (Photo by Diamond Jo Casino)

Diamond Jo and Q are both in Dubuque, Iowa, giving visitors twice the options of things to do while in town. Bally’s, Isle and Rhythm City are each in the Quad Cities area (Bettendorf and Davenport in Iowa, and Rock Island and Moline in Illinois) – three options within just 10 miles of each other. Both Iowa and Wisconsin also have Indian-based casinos on tribal property, and a new one – Ho-Chunk in Beloit, Wisc. – will open this summer.

Are you ready to place your bets? From Rockford to the Mississppi River and back again, these nearby casinos offer plenty of ways to roll the dice, grab a meal, catch a show, and make a night — or a weekend — out of it.

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Hard Rock Casino

7801 East State St., Rockford

Phone: 779-269-9010

Online: casino.hardrock.com/rockford

Open: 24 hours

The area’s newest casino, Hard Rock Casino Rockford, opened in August 2024 just off Interstates 90 and 39, and like all of the other casinos in the chain, also has a collection of music and pop culture memorabilia.

The casino’s gaming floor features approximately 1,300 slot machines alongside 50 live and electronic table games, including staples like blackjack, craps, roulette, and mini baccarat. More unique offerings, such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Three Card Poker (fewer cards and a quicker pace), add variety for players looking for something beyond traditional tables. Guests also have access to a dedicated poker room and an on-site sportsbook, where they can wager on a wide range of sporting events in addition to traditional casino play.

Dining options cover a range of tastes and experiences. The music-themed Hard Rock Cafe and Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood serve everything from burgers to more elaborate menu options, and both venues double as spaces for live music performances, giving visitors a chance to pair food with entertainment throughout their visit.

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Wild Rose Casino

777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, Iowa

Phone: 563-243-9000

Online: wildroseresorts.com/locations/clinton

Open: 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Wild Rose Casino and Hotel in Clinton, Iowa, opened in 2008 after operating for decades as the Mississippi Belle, a riverboat casino once docked downtown. Today, the land-based property sits on the west end of town.

The casino operates a gaming floor with more than 500 slot machines, along with a mix of live and electronic table games. Table offerings typically include blackjack and its variations, craps, Mississippi Stud, Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em, and What the Flush, a poker variation focused on flush outcomes, as well as electronic blackjack and roulette machines. Sports wagering is available through a DraftKings sportsbook.

Dining options include Lucky’s Sports Grill and the Roundhouse Bar, and Lucky’s also offers off-track horse betting, covering a variety of thoroughbred and harness tracks nationwide.

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Diamond Jo Casino

301 Bell St., Dubuque, Iowa

Phone: 563-690-4800

Online: diamondjodubuque.boydgaming.com

Open: 24 hours

Owned by Boyd Gaming, Diamond Jo Casino offers a full-scale entertainment experience along the Mississippi River. The casino floor is open 24 hours a day, which gives guests round-the-clock access to more than 700 slot machines, including a dedicated high-limit room, along with 18 live table games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, Mississippi Stud, Wild Stud Poker – where players aim for a higher hand than a designated player at the table – and more. Sports fans can also watch major games and place wagers in the on-site sportsbook.

Dining options span casual to upscale. Woodfire Grill serves classic steakhouse fare, while The Game Sports Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere for drinks, food, and live sports. Bell Street Eatery will be the casino’s newest food option, planned for a grand opening early this year, adding a convenient comfort-food option for guests on the go. Beyond gaming and dining, Diamond Jo features Alley Cats Bowling, complete with private lanes for groups or families, and live music and events at the Mississippi Moon Bar.

Like Wild Rose in Clinton, Diamond Jo also made the transition from boat to land-based in 2008, keeping its original name.

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Q Casino and Resort

1855 Greyhound Park Road, Dubuque, Iowa

Phone: 563-582-3647

Online: qcasinoandresort.com

Open: 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Thursday; open 24 hours Friday and Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday

Located on the west side of Dubuque on Chaplain Schmitt Island on the Mississippi River, Q Casino and Resort offers roughly 500 slot machines with a variety of live and electronic table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. Poker-style variations on the tables include Mississippi Stud, Ultimate Texas Hold-em, Wild Stud Poker, and Face-up Pai Gow Poker (with revealed dealer hands). A sportsbook space and betting kiosks give guests the chance to place wagers on major sporting events.

Live entertainment venues include the indoor Q Showroom and the outdoor Back Waters Stage, which will relocate elsewhere on site to become the Iowa Amphitheater this summer. For food and drink, options include Houlihan’s or Island Social Kitchen and Bar.

Formerly the Mystique Casino until 2017, Q Casino originally opened as Iowa’s first greyhound racetrack in 1984, and became a casino in 1995. Racing ceased in 2022.

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Rhythm City Casino

7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Iowa

Phone: 844-852-4386

Online: rhythmcitycasino.com

Open: 24 hours

Dining and entertainment play a visible role at Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, where options include Draft Day Sports Lounge, Robert’s Buffet and Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood. Entertainment spaces include the Rhythm Room, located just off the gaming floor, and the larger Rhythm City Event Center, which hosts concerts and events throughout the year.

The casino itself operates more than 1,000 slot machines, along with a mix of live and electronic table games. Table offerings typically include blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat, Mississippi Stud, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Pai Gow Poker with dealer cards face up, with Three Card Poker available on Friday and Saturday evenings. A sportsbook lounge is also located on site.

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Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone: 563-441-7000

Online: caesars.com/isle-bettendorf

Open: 24 hours

Isle Casino & Hotel, Bettendorf (Photo provided by Isle Casino)

Owned by Caesars Entertainment, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf sits on the banks of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa. The gaming space includes nearly 1,000 slot and video poker machines, along with 20 table games featuring classics like blackjack, craps and roulette; as well as unique games such as Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker and Fortune Pai Gow – played like traditional Pai Gow, but with a side bet based on one’s top hand among their cards.

The casino also has a Caesars Sportsbook for sports wagering. Dining options span casual to sit-down, including Keller’s American Grill, Keller’s Express and the Midwest Bites diner.

Both Isle (originally known as Lady Luck Casino) and Rhythm City operated boats on the Mississippi River until moving on land in 2016.

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Bally’s Quad Cities Casino

777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island

Phone: 309-756-4600

Online: casinos.ballys.com/quad-cities

Open: 24 hours

Formerly Jumer’s Casino on the Mississippi River in downtown Rock Island, Bally’s Quad Cities relocated to its current Interstate 280 site in 2008 and was acquired by Bally’s Corporation in 2021. Today, the Rock Island casino operates a gaming floor with nearly 800 slot machines, including video poker options, along with table games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud and Three Card Poker. A dedicated poker area is also part of the casino layout.

Sports wagering is available through the Bally Bet Sportsbook and Bar, which offers betting alongside food and drink service. Dining options include the Player’s Buffet, featuring all-you-can-eat meals during select hours, and Blue Square Cafe, which serves breakfast items and casual, quick-service fare.