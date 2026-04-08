5 Things to Do: New Philharmonic in concert, Discovery Day at Morton Arboretum and more this weekend

- Harp of Ages & Pictures of an Exhibition (Glen Ellyn): The New Philharmonic will welcome guest harpist Nichole Young for performances of Daugherty’s “Harp of Ages” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” for concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Morton Arboretum Discovery Day & Touch-a-Truck (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host this special event for families from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Kids can get up close with the trucks and equipment used by the arboretum’s staff, as well as vehicles from local police and fire departments. Click here for more information.
- BoDeans (Aurora): BoDeans, a rock band known for ‘90s hits “Closer to Free” and “Good Things,” will bring their 40th anniversary tour to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Wheaton French Market (Wheaton): The Wheaton French Market opens for the 2026 season on Saturday, April 11. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Main and Liberty in downtown Wheaton. Click here for more information.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Great Midwest Train Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12. Check out more than 300 train tables at the Midwest’s largest monthly train show. Click here for details.
The Scene