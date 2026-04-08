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5 Things to Do in Will County: Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, National Poetry Month Open Mic this weekend

Chris Perondi and wife Suhey Perondi, along with their famous stunt dogs, will bring their Stunt Dog Experience to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 9.

Chris Perondi and wife Suhey Perondi, along with their famous stunt dogs, will bring their Stunt Dog Experience to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 9. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. National Poetry Month Open Mic (Joliet): Joliet’s Inaugural Poet Laureate, Uxmar Torres, will host the third annual National Poetry Month Open Mic at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Billie Limacher Centennial Park Indoor Theatre. This event is free to attend. Joliet residents are invited to participate. Visit joliet.gov for more information.
  2. The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience (Joliet): The Perondis are master dog trainers who will bring their amazing animals for a show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets start at $25. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
  3. Comedian Gwen La Roka (Bolingbrook): Gwen La Roka, a rising Chicago comedy star, will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. There is a 2-drink minimum that is not included in the $23.70 ticket price. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
  4. Warped Tour tribute (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host a Warped Tour tribute night, with tributes to Sublime, Blink-182 and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets are $10 plus fees. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
  5. Riverview Farmstead Tour (Naperville): Take a free tour of the historic Riverview Farmstead from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11. A naturalist will share stories of life in the 19th-century while touring the buildings. Visit the reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
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