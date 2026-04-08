5 Things to Do in Will County: Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, National Poetry Month Open Mic this weekend

- National Poetry Month Open Mic (Joliet): Joliet’s Inaugural Poet Laureate, Uxmar Torres, will host the third annual National Poetry Month Open Mic at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Billie Limacher Centennial Park Indoor Theatre. This event is free to attend. Joliet residents are invited to participate. Visit joliet.gov for more information.
- The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience (Joliet): The Perondis are master dog trainers who will bring their amazing animals for a show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets start at $25. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Comedian Gwen La Roka (Bolingbrook): Gwen La Roka, a rising Chicago comedy star, will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. There is a 2-drink minimum that is not included in the $23.70 ticket price. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
- Warped Tour tribute (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host a Warped Tour tribute night, with tributes to Sublime, Blink-182 and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets are $10 plus fees. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- Riverview Farmstead Tour (Naperville): Take a free tour of the historic Riverview Farmstead from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11. A naturalist will share stories of life in the 19th-century while touring the buildings. Visit the reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
The Scene