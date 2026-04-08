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5 Things to Do: Geneva French Market, Led Zeppelin tribute concert and more this weekend

Sophia Hein Fiona Duggan and Nicole Aciurba (left) both of St. Charles talk to Olivia Amaya from Windy Acres (right) at the Geneva French Market on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The Geneva French Market opens for the 2026 season on Sunday, April 12. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

By 5 Things to Do in Kane County
  1. Geneva French Market (Geneva): The Geneva French Market opens for the season Sunday, April 12. It runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October in the parking lot of the Metra train station at 4th and South streets. Click here for more information.
  2. Led Zeppelin Legacy featuring Kashmir (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles presents this tribute to rock legends Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. Kashmir performs Led Zeppelin’s entire catalog. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
  3. Beethoven’s 5th (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, as well as other classical pieces, in two concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at the Hemmens Cultural Center. Visit elginsymphony.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. BoDeans (Aurora): BoDeans, a rock band known for ‘90s hits “Closer to Free” and “Good Things,” will bring their 40th anniversary tour to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Comedian Mitch Fatel (Batavia): Mitch Fatel, a nationally-known comedian with numerous credits, including two Comedy Central shows, will perform several shows at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 9-11. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
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