5 Things to Do: Geneva French Market, Led Zeppelin tribute concert and more this weekend

- Geneva French Market (Geneva): The Geneva French Market opens for the season Sunday, April 12. It runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October in the parking lot of the Metra train station at 4th and South streets. Click here for more information.
- Led Zeppelin Legacy featuring Kashmir (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles presents this tribute to rock legends Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. Kashmir performs Led Zeppelin’s entire catalog. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Beethoven’s 5th (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, as well as other classical pieces, in two concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at the Hemmens Cultural Center. Visit elginsymphony.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- BoDeans (Aurora): BoDeans, a rock band known for ‘90s hits “Closer to Free” and “Good Things,” will bring their 40th anniversary tour to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Mitch Fatel (Batavia): Mitch Fatel, a nationally-known comedian with numerous credits, including two Comedy Central shows, will perform several shows at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 9-11. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
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