5 Things to Do: ‘Riverdance 30,′ Shipshewana Gift, Food & Craft Show and more this weekend

- Riverdance 30 — The New Generation (Aurora): The international Irish dance phenomenon celebrates three decades at the Paramount Theatre from March 27–29. This refreshed production features new choreography, lighting and “The New Generation” of performers. There are multiple performances throughout the weekend, including a matinee on Sunday. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Alice In Chains & Stone Temple Pilots Tribute (St. Charles) Rock out at the Arcada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26 with tribute bands Hollow, an Alice In Chains tribute, and Creep, a Stone Temple Pilots tribute. Tickets start at $32. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Sam Tripoli (Batavia): Comedian Sam Tripoli takes the stage at The Comedy Vault in Batavia for five shows March 26-28. Tripoli is a 20-year headlining comic currently has five comedy albums and has appeared on many TV shows and podcasts. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- Shipshewana Gift, Food & Craft Show (St. Charles): Explore unique treasures at the Kane County Fairgrounds with Shipshewana, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 29. One day tickets are $5, two day tickets are $8. Visit shipshewanaontheroad.com for more information.
- American English (St. Charles): Beatles tribute band American English will perform the Fab Four’s hits from the early ‘60s days through the White Album and more at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Tickets are $40. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene