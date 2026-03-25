5 things to do in DeKalb County: That Arena Rock Show at the Egyptian, Kids Egg Hunt at Hopkins Park

- That Arena Rock Show (DeKalb): Get ready to rock out to the biggest hits of the ‘80s with That Arena Rock Show at the Egyptian Theatre. The band will perform music from bands like Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets start at $35.50. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Kids Egg Hunt (DeKalb): The DeKalb Park District will host an egg hunt for kids at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Hopkins Park. This free event is for kids ages 10 and under. Visit dekalbparkdistrict.com for more information.
- Boo’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre, known as one of the most haunted buildings in the area, will host another Flashlight Tour at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. The tour focuses on the building’s unique history and its ghostly visitors. Tickets are $40. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Windy City Women Wrestling (DeKalb): Windy City Women, part of Windy City Pro Wrestling, will be live at the DeKalb Sports & Recreation Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Visit officialwcpw.com for more information.
- In the Flesh–Echoes of Pink Floyd (Sandwich): Sandwich Opera House will host this Pink Floyd tribute band, which will perform an all-immersive concert, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28. This is an all-ages show. Tickets start at $25. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
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