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Sinfonietta Bel Canto to hold Spring Chamber Music Festival April 19

By Shaw Local News Network

Sinfonietta Bell Canto will hold its Spring Chamber Music Festival at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Woodridge United Methodist Church.

The concert will feature members of the Sinfonietta Bel Canto and guests, including the Prairie Sky Quintet.

The concert’s special theme is Broadway and popular music, along with musical selections to appeal to all audiences. Selections include music from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Magic Flute,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Music Man,” as well as other classical pieces.

Woodridge United Methodist Church is located at 2700 75th St. in Woodridge.

For more information, visit sinfoniettabelcanto.org/wordpress.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois