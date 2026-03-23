Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Woodwind Trio to perform at St. Charles Public Library March 29

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Woodwind Trio will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29 in the Carnegie Community Room at the St. Charles Public Library. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library )

The St. Charles Public Library continues its Sunday Concert Series with a special performance by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Woodwind Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29 in the Carnegie Community Room.

Flutist Scott Metlicka, clarinetist Gene Collerd and bassoonist Vince Disantis will perform a captivating concert of chamber music. The ensemble performs a mix of classical and chamber repertoire, highlighting the distinct colors of the woodwind family in an intimate setting, according to a news release from the library.

This community partnership will allow the library to plan more incredible performances throughout the year and foster an appreciation for symphonic music within the community.

This event is part of the Library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of musical performances. This performance is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles.