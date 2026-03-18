Don’t miss a shot: The best bars in northern Illinois to watch the NCAA tournament

Patrons sit at the bar while watching sports at Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood on Friday Mar. 1st, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

For most college basketball fans, March is the most wonderful time of the year.

The men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments kick off this week and run for three weekends of exciting action.

And when it comes to watching the games, you need the perfect atmosphere: big screens, cold drinks, and the electric energy of fellow fans.

From raucous sports bars to cozy neighborhood pubs, here are some locations where you can cheer on your team, indulge in game-day grub, and experience the true spirit of one of the greatest events on the sports calendar.

Sideouts Sports Tavern – Island Lake

Watch all the games on more than 30 TVs, including a giant 15-foot TV, at Sideouts Sports Tavern. Enjoy a menu filled with classic pub appetizers, sliders, fresh soups and salads, burgers, wraps, ribs, mac and cheese, and much more. Food and drink specials will be available. 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. 3dsideouts.com

Pints – Elmhurst

With 17 TVs, Pints in Elmhurst is always a great choice on game day. Specials include $29 Miller Lite draft beer towers, $16 domestic buckets, and $6 Bloody Marys. Check out the 20 craft beers on tap, 50 cans/bottles, and a delicious menu with wings, cheese curds, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and more. 112 S. York St., Elmhurst. pintselmhurst.com

Chicago Street Pour House – Elgin

Enjoy specials on wings, beer buckets, and Goose Island draft beers while watching all the games on their many TVs around the bar and dining area. 1350 E. Chicago St., Elgin. pourhousekitchen.com

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in St. Charles, is a great place to watch all the basketball action. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill – Geneva, St. Charles, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Hoffman Estates

Rookies has several locations in the suburbs, including St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake, and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several games side by side. Visit Rookies on Facebook to find information on food and drink specials throughout the tournament. rookiespub.com

Tap House Grill – Palatine, St. Charles & Lemont

All Tap House Grill locations will host game-day specials on wings, beer buckets, and Goose Island draft beers. All locations have TVs around the bar and in the dining areas. taphousegrills.com

Fatty’s Pub & Grille – DeKalb

Fatty’s is one of the best places in the area to catch games. The legendary DeKalb business has several TVs scattered around the bar and dining areas. The menu has appetizers, wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and of course, their famous Cajun fried potato salad. Fatty’s is located at 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. fattysniu.com

Legends Grill and Bar – Yorkville

Enjoy craft cocktails and an extensive beer list while watching the game on one of the many TVs at the bar. Daily food and drink specials are available, including their famous jumbo wings and shrimp. Other locations include Woodridge and Mokena. 620 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. legendsgrillbar.com/yorkville-il

The Factory Pub and Grub – Sterling

A great place to watch games in the Sauk Valley, The Factory has big screens and TVs located around the dining area and bar. Create your own sandwich, with a choice of chicken, pork, burgers, black bean patties, and more, as well as many specialty sandwiches. The huge menu also features wings, wraps, salads, chicken-finger baskets, and nachos. 103 W. 3rd St., Sterling. thefactorypubngrubil.com

Zamboni’s – East Dundee

Zamboni’s in East Dundee will have plenty of food and drink specials during the tournament’s opening weekend, including $4 domestic beers, $5.50 High Noons, $5 baby Guinness shots, and $2 off Italian beef sandwiches. Zamboni’s also has a bracket challenge for $10 per entry and Spin the Wheel getaways. 315 4th St., East Dundee. zambonisbar.com

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 high-definition TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action! Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. They have bingo nights, sip-and-paint events, live music, and more in Joliet, and bowling, billiards, trivia nights, and 23 high-definition TVs in Lemont. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet, and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

9th Street Pub – La Salle

Catch the games on 9th Street Pub’s big screen and enjoy food and drink specials, as well as giveaways. This bar and grill has been serving the Illinois Valley for nearly 50 years. Menu items include wings, cheese curds, breaded mushrooms for appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, fries, and even breakfast. 253 Ninth St., La Salle. 9thstpub.com

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

Memorabilia and flags from the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks are displayed at this sports haven in a former house in Crystal Lake, making for a unique interior setup. Watch the games on one of the many TVs located around the bar, and enjoy a menu that features pizza, a wide variety of salads, and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, and more. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Double ‘J’ Sports Bar – Joliet

Joliet’s west side is home to Double “J” Sports Bar, with walls of TVs inside – a great place to watch several games at once! The games will be on their 15 TVs, so get there early to get the best seat in the house! Double “J” also offers a wide range of bourbons. 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. doublejsportsbar.com

Dunk’s Bar & Grill – Dixon

With TVs over the bar and placed throughout the dining area, there’s not a bad seat in the house to watch the games at Dunk’s, which used to be known as Corner Spot. The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. dunksbar.com

Anchor Bar – Oswego

Check out all the action on the huge screens in this family-friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Anchor Bar has more than 50 screens around the bar and dining area, so you won’t miss a second of the madness. The bar is known for its wings and burgers, but the menu has plenty of additional options, like fresh salads, pasta, pizza, and wraps. 2440 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego. anchorbar.com

Riverfront Bar and Grill – Peru

The bar at this family-owned and -operated bar has 20 HD TVs to watch all the games, as well as unique stools with college logos and local sports memorabilia. The bar also features live music, magic shows, and daily food and drink specials. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch your favorite team. Check out their live music lineup, gaming stations, and happy-hour and game-day food and drink specials. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

Draft Picks – Naperville

Draft Picks has two large video walls in addition to more TVs to watch all the games. Enjoy daily food and drink specials. The menu includes wings, cheese curds, burgers, pizza, nachos, tacos, salads, and more. 523 Fairway Drive, Naperville. draftpicksnaperville.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

The main bar and dining room have a giant screen for the biggest games of the tournament, as well as smaller TVs scattered around the bar and covered outdoor patio. A delicious menu is filled with daily specials. 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Patrons dine in at Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood on Friday Mar. 1st, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Corrigan’s Pub – Shorewood

Check out all the games on the rows of TVs above the bar and in the dining area in this lively Irish sports bar. Corrigan’s offers daily specials on burgers, domestic drafts, hard seltzers, cocktails, shots, and more. 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. corriganspub52.com

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill – Woodstock

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill is lined with sports memorabilia, making it the perfect atmosphere to watch all the games! Their huge menu includes all the traditional appetizers like cheese curds, house-baked pretzels, onion rings, and more; as well as classic pub grub like wings, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Other options include tacos, pizza, and hot dogs. 680 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. offsidesbar.com

Another Round Bar & Grill – Downers Grove

Another Round Bar & Grill is a great place to watch the game in DuPage County, with two bars and plenty of TVs, as well as a late-night menu with pizza, burgers, wings, and more. Another Round will open early at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20. 5141 Main St., Downers Grove. anotherroundbarandgrill.com

Shakers Sports Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Craft beer, plenty of spirits, live entertainment and lots of sports await you at Shakers, one of the best places to watch games in the Illinois Valley. The menu includes appetizers like chili cheese tater tots, white cheddar nuggets, pretzel bites, and fried ravioli; burgers, wings, chicken, nachos, sandwiches, grilled cheese, pizza, and much more. 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. shakersottawa.com

Old Town Pour House – Oak Brook & Naperville

Old Town Pour House offers a modern take on American classics in a vibrant environment, perfect for watching the games. Both locations offer more than 90 beers on tap, including 30 local breweries. Tournament specials include Final Fourange, a boozy twist on an Orange Crush, and Starch Madness, loaded fries piled high with crave-worthy toppings. Dine between March 19 and April 6 and receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win one of five prizes, including gift cards, bar bites, dessert and more. 8 Oak Brook Center, Oakbrook and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville. oldtownpourhouse.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet

The new casino offers premium viewing options at The Sportsbook’s over 40-foot TV screen, plus drink specials, interactive games and ticket giveaways to championship games. On Saturday, March 21, the casino and Yuengling team up to host the Free Throw Contest at Boulevard Food & Drink Hall. From 2-6 p.m., guests can enjoy Yuengling beer samples and sign up to participate in a bracket-style free throw contest on a 10-foot regulation hoop. Up to 50 participants will be able to compete for a chance to win the grand prize—a remote-controlled Yuengling cooler—and other prizes. hollywoodcasinojoliet.com