Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Live comedy, Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder at The Dixon Historic Theatre this weekend

The Dixon Historic Theatre

The Dixon Historic Theatre (Cody Cutter)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. G.I.T. (Dixon): Improv troupe G.I.T. (formerly Guys in Ties), will bring their smart, fast-paced and interactive show to The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder (Dixon): Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder, a powerhouse family ensemble that blends gospel roots with blues riffs, grooves and soul, featuring Nikki D’s powerful steel guitar playing, will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  3. Community Trivia Night (Dixon): Immanual Lutheran Church in Dixon will host a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20. This event is open to the community. The church is located at 1013 Franklin Grove Road. The cost is $20 per table. This event is a fundraiser supporting Immanuel’s Youth Program. Visit discoverdixon.com/event/trivia-night for more information.
  4. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
  5. The Oxymorons (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left’s new improv troupe, the Oxymorons, will make their debut performance at the theater on Friday, March 27. Visit dixonstageleft.org for more information.
The SceneEntertainmentSauk Valley5 Things to DoThe Scene - Sauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines