5 Things to Do: Live comedy, Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder at The Dixon Historic Theatre this weekend

- G.I.T. (Dixon): Improv troupe G.I.T. (formerly Guys in Ties), will bring their smart, fast-paced and interactive show to The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder (Dixon): Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder, a powerhouse family ensemble that blends gospel roots with blues riffs, grooves and soul, featuring Nikki D’s powerful steel guitar playing, will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Community Trivia Night (Dixon): Immanual Lutheran Church in Dixon will host a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20. This event is open to the community. The church is located at 1013 Franklin Grove Road. The cost is $20 per table. This event is a fundraiser supporting Immanuel’s Youth Program. Visit discoverdixon.com/event/trivia-night for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
- The Oxymorons (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left’s new improv troupe, the Oxymorons, will make their debut performance at the theater on Friday, March 27. Visit dixonstageleft.org for more information.
The Scene