Neil Diamond, Garth Brooks tribute concerts coming to Drury Lane Theatre this spring, summer

"Friends In Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks" is coming to Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. (Photo provided by Artists Lounge Live. )

Drury Lane Theatre in partnership with Artists Lounge Live will bring tribute concerts to Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks to the stage this spring.

Hello Again: Eric Gutman Sings Neil Diamond

March 28 at 3 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m.

In an electrifying concert full of humor and soul, Broadway performer Eric Gutman (Jersey Boys) authentically rocks the anthemic hits of Neil Diamond. A nationally-touring musician, actor and multi-instrumentalist, the dynamic Gutman captures the charismatic energy and raw simplicity that made Diamond one of pop music’s most enduring singer-songwriters, according to a news release.

"Hello Again: Eric Gutman Sings Neil Diamond" is coming to Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook March 28 at 3 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m. (Photo provided by Artist Lounge Live )

Featuring a dynamite band, feel-good favorites include “Cherry Cherry,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “I’m a Believer,” “America” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Friends In Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks

Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.

Internationally-acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett brings his signature swagger to the legendary hits of Garth Brooks. As the best-selling solo artist of all time, Brooks made country rock, and Bennett is just the man to do him justice, the release stated.

Magnetic, authentic and radiating southern charm, the electrifying Bennett is renowned for his sold-out concert sensation “Elvis My Way.” His new show is brimming with humor, heart and sing-along hits including “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” “Shameless” and “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House.”

Tickets are priced $70-$130 and are available by phone at 630-530-0111 or online at drurylanetheatre.com. Members enjoy exclusive pricing for single-ticket events. Groups of 10 or more can receive special group pricing.