Comedian Jim Breuer, Grunge Fest at the Arcada Theatre this month

Jim Breuer will bring his “Find the Funny” tour to the Arcada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Comedy and ‘90s rock nostalgia will take the stage this month at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

The venue’s packed March lineup features a night of high-energy stand-up from comedian Jim Breuer along with a throwback celebration of the grunge era during Grungefest, a tribute to the music that defined a generation and many more performers.

Jim Breuer: Find the Funny – March 19

Jim Breuer will bring his “Find the Funny” tour to the Arcada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, with Bryan McKenna in support. Breuer is known for his run on “Saturday Night Live” in the ’90s—where he created unforgettable characters like “Goat Boy.” Breuer has evolved into one of America’s most beloved stand-ups and storytellers. His new show is a high-energy blend of sharp observations, family stories and spontaneous crowd interaction.

Elton Dan & the Rocket Band – March 21

Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, a tribute to Elton John. will celebrate his entire catalog, performing crowd favorites like “Funeral for a Friend”, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Levon” and many more. The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Uncle Kracker – March 22

Multi-platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22. He’s best known for hits “Follow Me,” “Smile” and a cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”

Grunge Fest – March 26

Go back to the early ‘90s grunge music scene with Grunge Fest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The night will feature tribute bands to Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains, two of the biggest bands of that era. This show celebrates the music, attitude and legacy of two of the biggest bands who shaped a generation.

The Music of Nickelback & Creed – March 27

A salute to two of the biggest bands of the late-‘90s, as cover bands SIYM and My Sacrifice pay tribute the music of Nickelback and Creed at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. Nickelback is best known for hits “Photograph,” “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar,” and Creed is best known for hits “Higher” and “Arms Wide Open.”

Prognosis – March 28

Prognosis, a tribute to progressive rock bands, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on March 28. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Prognosis will pay tribute to the biggest progressive rock bands and artists, including Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Genesis, YES, Supertramp, King Crimson, Emerson, Lake, & Palmer, Jethro Tull, Tears For Fears and many more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Prognosis was formed out of a love for the elements that have defined the prog rock genre: folk, jazz, rock and classical music, matched to challenging time signatures.

For more information about these shows and more, or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.