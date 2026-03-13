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City of Aurora, Aurora Downtown District host ‘Find Your Luck’ event for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

“Find Your Luck In Downtown Aurora,” which takes place on March 14 and 15, will feature 15 downtown businesses in an event that is expected to deliver significant Irish cheer.

“Find Your Luck In Downtown Aurora,” which takes place on March 14 and 15, will feature 15 downtown businesses in an event that is expected to deliver significant Irish cheer. (Image provided by City of Aurora. )

By Shaw Local News Network

The City of Aurora is partnering with the Aurora Downtown District to host a free, action-packed weekend of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans.

“Find Your Luck In Downtown Aurora,” which takes place on March 14 and 15, will feature 15 downtown businesses in an event that is expected to deliver significant Irish cheer.

From festive food specials to green beer, themed drinks, live entertainment, family-friendly fun and shamrock-worthy surprises, there will be something for everyone.

Some of the participating businesses include Altiro Latin Fusion, Tavern on Broadway, Aurora Tap House, Foreign Exchange Brewing Company and more.

For more information on “Find Your Luck,” and a full lineup of participants, visit auroradowntown.org/downtownhappenings.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois