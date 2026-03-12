Paramount’s Copley Comedy Series announces line-up through May 2

Chicago-based comedians will take the stage at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora on select Saturday nights through May 2 as part of the Copley Comedy Series. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre )

Talented Chicago-based comedians will take the stage at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora on select Saturday nights through May 2 as part of the Copley Comedy Series.

Don’t wait to get your tickets to four more Saturday night shows now on sale, starring the biggest names in improv, sketch and stand-up comedy who call Chicagoland home.

Saturday, March 14

Headliner Jeanie Doogan, featuring Katie Meiners

Comedians Jeanie Doogan and Katie Meiners will perform at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre)

Doogan has entertained audiences at colleges, casinos and corporate events, and is a regular at venues such as Zanies Comedy Clubs, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Bar. She was highlighted in Chicago Parent Magazine’s “Four of Chicago’s Funniest: Stand Up Parents,” and was featured on “Team CoCo’s House All Star Showcase” and Nick Jr. ‘s “Moms’ Night Out” debut stand up special.

Meiners has worked with hundreds of incredible headliners including many “Saturday Night Live” legends, social media stars, podcasters and touring road comics.

Saturday, March 28

Headliner Dwayne Kennedy, featuring Jimmy McHugh

Comedians Dwayne Kennedy and Jimmy McHugh will perform at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre. )

Kennedy is the winner of the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen and has appeared on some of the most iconic stages in late-night comedy, including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Comedy Central Presents” and “Premium Blend.” His writing credits include ”The Arsenio Hall Show,” “The Orlando Jones Show” and “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” where he also appeared as a correspondent. Acting credits include “Seinfeld,” “Martin,” “Amen,” “227″ and the feature film “How High.”

McHugh makes appearances at comedy clubs in Chicago and nationwide. He has also been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, ESPN2 and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Saturday, April 18

Headliner Vince Maranto, featuring Steven Haas

Comedians Vince Maranto and Steven Haas will perform at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre )

Maranto headlines comedy clubs from NY to LA, including the Improv, Funny Bones, Laugh Factory, Zanies, Funny Business and appears yearly at the MGM GRAND in Las Vegas. Maranto has appeared nationally on TBS, as well as NBC, ABC and FOX. Festival credits include The Great American Comedy Festival at the Johnny Carson Theater and the World Series of Comedy.

Haas, a Chicago-based stand-up comedian and filmmaker, has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers across social media. In addition to his own projects, Haas has been featured on TV shows such as “Chicago’s One Night Stand-up” and “Nashville Tonight.”

Saturday, May 2

Headliner Brian Hicks, featuring Des Mulrooney

Brian Hicks and Des Mulrooney will perform at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora May 2, 2026. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre )

Hicks has opened for comedy heavyweights like Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Chelsea Handler and the Impractical Jokers. He’s a seasoned pro who knows how to work any crowd—whether he’s roasting the front row or dropping a perfectly timed punchline.

Mulrooney, recently voted “Best Comedian” by the Chicago Suburbs Comedy Scene, is a 25-year old comedian and actor who has performed at theaters and clubs all over America. He has performed at the acclaimed 312 Chicago Comedy Festival, he headlined the Chicago area Comedy Shrine at age 19, and has headlined and featured at clubs like Zanies, Comedy Vault, Comedy Cabin, Kenosha Comedy Club, Laugh Factory and more.

Chicago comedy veteran Tim Benker hosts every show.

Tickets are $22 when purchased in-person; additional fees apply to phone and online sales.

Lobby doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. There is no drink minimum, so guests are invited to come early to visit Paramount’s swanky Copley Lounge before the show.

Note: Shows may include mature adult content. Must be 18 or older to attend.

The Copley Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Aurora at 8 E. Galena Blvd., right across the street from Paramount Theatre.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days.