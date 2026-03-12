Forever K-Pop: A Concert Celebration coming to Rialto Square Theatre

Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, April 17. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and recent smash-hit film “KPop Demon Hunters,” Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert brings a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and production featuring today’s biggest K-Pop hits to the stage in a cinematic spectacle, according to a news release from the theatre.

Designed as a high-energy K-pop revue, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert fuses electrifying live vocals and choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals into a dazzling live performance.

Presented in two exhilarating 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye’s “Debut,” and “Golden” and “Soda Pop” by K-Pop Demon Hunters’ breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively.

Other chart-topping hits in the set list include “Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS’ “Butter,” BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” NewJeans’ “Supershy,” and Stray Kids’ “Maniac.”

Tickets start at $39 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.