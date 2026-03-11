The Beach Boys to salute 60 years of ‘Pet Sounds’ at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park Aug. 14

The Beach Boys, who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world, will celebrate 250 years of the USA, saluting 60 years of their iconic album “Pet Sounds,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

﻿Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, John Wedemeyer and Chris Cron continue the legacy of the iconic band. For more, visit thebeachboys.com.

Tickets are $57, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission.

RiverEdge Park has recently undergone extensive renovation, and has grown its capacity from 6,000 to 7,500, while still offering a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

In addition, the Park added a new 16-station beverage pavilion; a new restroom building with 23 new women’s and 17 new men’s facilities, as well as three new family/anyone restrooms; an expanded entrance which includes a ticket booth; three new jumbotron locations; an expanded grass seating area and a new artist pavilion to accommodate multiple bands on the same bill.