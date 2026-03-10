Shamrock Stroll, Classical Blast in Kilts! celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Joliet March 13

Joliet Area Historical Museum will present a free concert with Classic Blast! as part of Joliet's Shamrock Stroll. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Celebrate all things Irish at the 4th annual Shamrock Stroll from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Joliet, which includes a free concert at the Joliet Area Historical Museum Friday, March 13.

Stroll through the city’s downtown and visit participating businesses for live entertainment, Irish food and beverages and more.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host the free concert from Classical Blast in Kilts! from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 13. The band will perform rocking and traditional Scottish and Irish music, as well as covers from popular Irish rock bands like U2, Dropkick Murphys, The Cranberries and more.

Visit jolietccp.com/shamrock for more information.