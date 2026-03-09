St. Charles to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with annual parade, party

Andrew Lindemann of Chad’s Towing high fives stilt walker Jason Kollum during the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade on Main Street in St. Charles on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo)

The St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, one of the most-anticipated events of the year in the Fox Valley, returns Saturday, March 14.

The day will feature an array of festive, family-friendly elements including the annual St. Patrick’s Parade, an opening ceremony, photo opportunities, shamrock hunt and more throughout the day.

The event starts at 11 a.m. with the opening ceremony on the 1st Street Plaza between Gia Mia and McNally’s Irish Pub & Kitchen.

The ceremony includes performances from Irish dancers and bagpipers, along with a face-painter to help visitors get into the spirit of the day.

After the opening ceremony, families can embark on the St. Patrick-themed Scavenger Hunt, where participants will need to locate at least one of ten shamrocks hidden throughout the downtown outside of local businesses.

Once located, take a photo with the shamrock, scan the QR code, and submit the photo along with the brief form found on stcalliance.org/shamrockhunt.

The more shamrocks that are found, the more entries participants get. On March 18, three lucky winners will be contacted to pick up their Pot of Gold via email. The Shamrock Hunt Form will be available online starting March 14.

The St. Patrick’s Parade will begin at 2 p.m., stepping off at 6th Street onto Main Street to conclude at 4th Avenue. The parade will have bagpipers, local marching bands and more than 85 vibrant parade entries that celebrate the community.

Don’t miss the photo opportunities around town. On the 1st Street Plaza, individuals can stop by the “Lucky” Photo Opportunity, and on Riverside Avenue across from Flagship on the Fox and Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, there will be a “Leprechaun” and “Sláinte” photo opportunity.

While attendees are enjoying all the St. Patrick’s themed activities, many businesses will also be hosting special sales, promotions and events in honor of the day.

To learn more about local deals taking place during the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, please visit stcstpatricksparade.com/salesandspecials.

“The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws thousands of attendees, making this the perfect way to honor our community’s rich Irish heritage,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in a news release. “From activities and entertainment for the whole family to exploring the wonderful local St. Charles businesses, there’s truly for something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more general information about the parade and events, visit stcstpatricksparade.com.