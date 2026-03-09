Bohemian Queen to bring the magic of Queen to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Bohemian Queen, a powerful tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Capturing the power, passion and theatrical magic of Queen, Bohemian Queen celebrates the timeless catalog that continues to unite generations of music fans, according to a news release from Raue Center.

From the foot-stomping anthems to the soaring harmonies, the band delivers a vibrant, high-energy concert experience that brings audiences back to the golden age of rock and roll.

Bohemian Queen honors the chemistry and musicianship that made Queen a worldwide phenomenon. Faithfully performing hits like “Somebody to Love,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the group recreates the spirit and excitement of a live Queen performance with precision and heart.

In addition to the performance, fans can elevate their night with Bohemian Queen’s VIP Upgrade Package. The $40 upgrade includes a pre-show meet & greet with the band and an exclusive Bohemian Queen T-shirt. VIP upgrades can be added to any ticket while supplies last.

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.