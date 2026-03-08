Poetry Night, ‘Shades of Noir’ coming to Joliet’s Bicentennial Park this spring

Joliet’s Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres is seen hosting the 2024 National Poetry Month Open Mic & Festival on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. The 2025 event is Saturday. (Denise Unland)

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet will host an extensive slate of cultural programming this spring, including a poetry open mic and plays from two local schools.

“Bicentennial Park is a cornerstone of our year-round cultural programming strategy,” Ann Sylvester, director of cultural affairs and special events for the City of Joliet, said in a news release. “This spring lineup reflects our commitment to activating public spaces with diverse, high-quality experiences that spotlight local talent, create opportunities for young performers and invite residents of all ages to engage with the arts.”

The cultural programming for Bicentennial Theatre in March and April includes:

“Small Store of Terror”

7 p.m., March 12-14, 3 p.m., March 15

Tickets are $15.

Provi Theater of Providence Catholic High School presents “Small Store of Terror,” a familiar story of a struggling young man who works at a flower shop on Skid Row, who nurses a small plant into an enormous, carnivorous venus fly-trap genus with a big personality.

“Anything Goes”

7 p.m., March 26- 27, 1 p.m., March 28

Tickets are $15.

JCA Drama of Joliet Catholic Academy presents “Anything Goes,” a high-energy musical comedy set aboard the luxury ocean liner S.S. American. Billy Crocker, a young stockbroker, stows away on the ship to pursue the woman he loves and quickly becomes tangled in a series of mistaken identities and comic schemes. As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, the characters discover that love can’t be controlled by money or social expectations.

National Poetry Month Open Mic

6–10 p.m., April 11

Joliet’s Inaugural Poet Laureate, Uxmar Torres, will be hosting the third annual National Poetry Month Open Mic. This open mic is free to attend and has hosted poets and musicians playing acoustic music in the park’s indoor theatre since 2024. This year’s featured guest will be Chicago’s Poet Laureate, Mayda Del Valle. Any writers who are Joliet locals and natives (or near the area) are encouraged to take part.

“Shades of Noir”

2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 18

Tickets are $5.

WriteOn Joliet presents “Shades of Noir,” an immersive radio theater–style performance featuring original stories and poems that explore mystery, atmosphere and the many interpretations of noir. Now in its fourth year, the production brings together eight members of the diverse local writers’ collective for a live listening experience blending evocative storytelling, poetry and sound. The first 10 attendees at each performance will receive a free copy of WriteOn Joliet’s 2025 anthology, “Write Where We Are,” courtesy of the B.L.O.C.K.S. creative group.

Bridge to Broadway theater camp

2 p.m., June 15–July 9, July 11-12

The City of Joliet is partnering with the Joliet Drama Guild to present Bridge to Broadway, a dynamic drama and tech summer camp designed for children and youth ages 5 to 18. Campers will explore drama, singing, movement and design over this month-long camp, culminating with a final performance of “Finding Nemo, Jr.”

$275 – Ages 5 years old to incoming fourth graders

$350 – Ages incoming fourth graders to graduating seniors

For more information about arts, culture and special events programming in Joliet, visit joliet.gov.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre is located at 201 W. Jefferson Ave. in Joliet.