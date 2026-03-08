9 great places to get a burger in the Illinois Valley area

More than 20 burgers are on the menu at Honest Abe's Tap and Grill in Morris, including the Peanut Butter and Jealousy, which includes peanut butter, grape jelly and bacon on a beef patty. (Julie Barichello)

The Illinois Valley area is known for its beautiful state parks, but it also is home to some burger masterpieces courtesy of local eateries.

From historic taverns in Utica to bustling hearths in Ottawa and La Salle, here are eight must-visit restaurants where you’ll find delicious, mouth-watering burgers.

JAKE’S POUR HOUSE

201 9th St., La Salle • 815-223-8232 • jakespourhouse.net

Voted the best place to get a burger in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley awards, Jake’s Pour House serves one of the region’s heftiest sandwiches.

The Big Jake boasts two juicy ground beef patties that add up to more than a pound of meat. The patties are piled with four slices of cheese, six slices of bacon, grilled onions and jalapeños.

That’s one of 10 burgers on the menu at the bar and grill, which also serves a variety of sandwiches, wraps, wings and daily specials. Diners should be aware that Mondays are wings only and Tuesdays are Taco Night.

The regular menu is served Wednesday through Sunday.

Jake's Pour House in La Salle was voted the No. 1 place to get a burger in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley awards. One of the burgers on the menu is the Big Jake, which has more than a pound of ground beef, four slices of cheese, six slices of bacon, grilled onions and jalapeños. (Julie Barichello)

The sports bar is a go-to for Blackhawks fans. The hockey team’s logo is incorporated into Jake’s logo and big screens behind the bar offer an ideal way to watch the game. A scrolling ticker display below the TVs gives guests an easy way to keep track of the day’s scores in sports such as the NFL, NHL and MLB.

HONEST ABE’S TAP AND GRILL

3585 Route 47, Morris • 815-941-2485 • honestabestapandgrill.com

The menu at Honest Abe’s sports bar and restaurant aims to ensure every guest remembers that they’re in the Land of Lincoln. Many of the restaurant’s signature sandwiches and burgers are named with a reference to Lincoln or Illinois.

The menu also includes a popular horseshoe sandwich. The origin of horseshoe sandwiches is credited in the 1920s to Springfield, Illinois. More than 20 burgers are available at Honest Abe’s.

For a little fun before or after a meal, book one of the two golf simulator bays in the back of the restaurant or participate in free trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

THE 318

318 E. Main St., Streator • 815-673-3773 • facebook.com/The318Streator

Burgers lead the menu of handheld sandwiches at this casual lunch and dinner destination in downtown Streator.

Several of the 20 burger options are named in honor of the city’s history. The Plumb is named for city founder Col. Ralph Plumb. The Worthy is named after the city’s namesake, Dr. Worthy Streator. The Hardscrabble is a nod to the city’s former name being Hardscrabble.

Also look for their Friday dinner specials, which feature comfort food and customer favorites.

B.A.S.H. (BURGER AND SUSHI HOUSE)

1012 La Salle St., Ottawa • 815-434-2274 • burgerandsushihouse.com

“Burger” is right there in the name of this favored dining destination, officially called Burger and Sushi House, but also known as B.A.S.H.

True to its name, the spacious and modern restaurant specializes both in burgers and in sushi to satisfy a range of palates, as well as a well-loved gourmet mac ‘n’ cheese menu. Each burger on the menu features two beef smash patties and unique flavor combinations.

The menu also includes the Green Gobblin’, a vegetarian/vegan burger option. When planning a date night or a night on the town with friends, guests can check out the bar’s range of beer, cocktail and mocktail options.

LODI TAP HOUSE

101 Mill St., Utica • 815-749-9181 • loditaphouse.com

Lodi Tap House focuses on Illinois-crafted food, beer, mead, wine and spirits. Guests can check out the chalkboard to select from 24 beers on tap.

Half of the thrill when visiting Lodi Tap House’s Utica location is dining inside the iconic building at the corner of Canal and Mill streets, where historic structural features meet modern amenities such as screens to watch sporting events.

The menu features a variety of handheld pub fare, salads and mac ‘n’ cheese recipes. When ordering a burger, the 4-ounce patties can be doubled (or tripled!) based on the diner’s appetite.

THE LONE BUFFALO

812 La Salle St., Ottawa • 815-324-9549 •

tangledrootsbrewingco.com/locations/the-lone-buffalo

The Lone Buffalo Restaurant and Tap Room is owned by Tangled Roots Brewing Company and shares space with the company’s flagship craft brewery. Twin copper brewing kettles, which came from Bavaria, serve as a backdrop to the industrial, chic-style dining room.

In addition to gourmet burgers, the farm-to-table restaurant includes a wide range of entrees. A highlight of ordering a burger at The Lone Buffalo is pairing the meal with one of the local craft brews. Check out the brewery’s beer lineup online at www.tangledrootsbrewingco.com/our-beer.

SKOOG’S PUB & GRILL

155 Mill St., Utica • 815-667-5800 • skoogspub.com

Skoog’s Pub and Grill is known for its generous portion sizes, particularly its signature burger. The three-quarter-pound Hearty Skoog Burger features specially seasoned beef. Although it’s the only beef burger on the regular menu (other than the Junior Skoog Cheeseburger on the children’s menu), it can be customized with a variety of toppings.

Build your ideal burger with cheese, bacon, grilled onion or sauteed mushrooms. The pub also offers a turkey burger on a pretzel bun and a meatless burger for vegetarians and vegans, with gluten-free vegan buns available upon request.

Skoog’s was voted the best lunch destination in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley awards.

9TH STREET PUB

253 Ninth St., La Salle • 815-223-8960 • 9thstpub.com

Billed as “the Cheers of the Illinois Valley,” this neighborhood bar and grill serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

On a lunch and dinner menu packed with pub fare favorites, the restaurant is known for its Cheeseburger in Paradise. A weekly Monday special offers a budget-friendly option of a standard cheeseburger for $1.50.

Any day of the week, check out 9th Street Pub’s selection of specialty burgers that combine a variety of ingredients and flavors. The pub’s indoor stage regularly hosts live music.

BACK DOOR LOUNGE AT STARVED ROCK LODGE

2688 E. 875th Road, Oglesby • 815-667-4211 • StarvedRockLodge.com

If you’re looking for a cool and convenient spot to grab a drink or two, nestled right inside Starved Rock State Park is the Back Door Lounge. The Lodge’s artisan burger is made with a grilled Angus beef patty and is served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bar chips.

The hearty and delectable burger pairs perfectly with the Back Door Lounge’s rustic decor. With its interior walls lined with canoes, taxidermy and vintage beer ephemera, you’d be hard pressed to find a watering hole with more atmosphere.

Outside the bar, you’ll spot one of the best views Starved Rock has to offer: a sprawling veranda and a cliffside panorama of the Illinois River.

Shaw Local News Network’s Ryan Searl contributed to this report.