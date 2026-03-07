The Graceful Ordinary celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with special Irish menu

The interior of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles. (Photo by Matthew Reeves)

The luck of the Irish is landing in St. Charles as The Graceful Ordinary rolls out exclusive St. Patrick’s Day drinks and dishes with rustic twists.

Enjoy special Irish drinks during the St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday, March 14 and at dinner on Saturday evening, as well as on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. The food specials are only available during dinner service on both evenings.

From the hearth-fired kitchen, Chef Chris Curren serves elevated Irish-inspired comfort dishes, including his hearty Shepherd’s Pie with braised lamb shoulder and traditional champ-style potatoes. Additional menu items include smoked salt cod brandade with toast; and grilled Atlantic oysters finished with charred leeks, parsley butter, bacon and lemon.

Drinks get a green glow-up with festive pours like Baby Beer Shots with Licor 43 and green cream, Irish Coffee topped with green cream and the Greenhorn, a vibrant mix of tequila, Midori for sweet honeydew notes and a touch of herbal bitterness from Suze.

Visit thegracefulordinary.com for more information.