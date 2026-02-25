Sinfonietta Bel Canto to perform annual Voice Competition Concert March 22

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto's 13th Annual SBC Voice Finalists Concert is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at St Paul’s United Church of Christ in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta Bel Canto)

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto’s 13th Annual SBC Voice Finalists Concert is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at St Paul’s United Church of Christ in Downers Grove.

In addition, Sinfonietta Bel Canto will feature Chicagoland native John Alden Carpenter’s orchestral suite “Adventures in a Perambulator" in honor of its season theme of saluting America’s 250th anniversary.

The SBC Voice Finalists Concert is filled with an array of vocal musical selections ranging from Broadway to classical operatic aria and song. Singers will compete for cash prizes ranging from $50 to $200 in four age categories.

The youngest category (age 13 and under) introduces four Little Stars: Alice Dumas, soprano, Oak Park; Sophie Januszczyk soprano, Algonquin; Margaret Shcherbakova, soprano, Buffalo Grove; and Joellen Wang, soprano, Hinsdale.

Teen Stars (age 14-18) finalists: Alexandra Galyavina, soprano, Winnetka; Mia Shepel, soprano, Wilmette; and Audrey Tromp, soprano, Brookfield.

Collegiate Artists (age 18-24) finalists: Marguerite DiMarco, soprano, Evanston; Leo Mondschain, baritone, Mundelein; and Viveka Saravanan, soprano, Elk Grove Village.

Emerging Artists (age 25 and up) finalists: Charles Anderson, tenor, Chicago; Timothy Krueger, bass-baritone, Tinley Park; Eva Wilhelm, soprano, Bloomington, Indiana.

Ticket information can be found through the SBC website at sinfoniettabelcanto.org or by calling 630-384-5007.