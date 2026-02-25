5 Things to Do: Westclox Metaphysical & Wellness Fair in Peru, Wine Around the World in Utica and more

- Westclox Metaphysical & Wellness Fair (Peru): This fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Unwind at Westclox, 305 5th St., Peru. Participants can enjoy a variety of speakers sharing teachings, practices and pathways that awaken self-discovery and healing. Local artisans will also be at the event. Tickets are $25. Visit Unwind at Westclox’s Facebook page for more information.
- Art in the Park Workshop (Oglesby): Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center will host this event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 that introduces participants to the Zentangle Method, a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. This program is free and registration is required. Click here for more information or to register.
- VFW Trivia Night (Ottawa): Enjoy live music, themed snacks and movies, music and TV trivia at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the VFW in Ottawa. The cost is $10 per person. A cash bar will be available. This event is hosted by the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum. Visit the Exploreum’s Facebook page for more information.
- Around the World: Germany (Utica): Join August Hill Winery’s “Around the World” wine pairing series that focuses on Germany from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the winery’s Utica tasting room. This event features six thoughtfully paired courses, featuring German-inspired bites from Stone Jug Barbeque, each matched with a complementary wine. Tickets are $60. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- 2026 Flute Day (Peru): The 19th annual Flute Day concert is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St. in Peru. The performance will feature flutists Sandy Olson, Gerald Casey and Jonathan Cohen. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit 408fineartsfactory.com/12th-annual-flute-day-2019 for more information.
The Scene