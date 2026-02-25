Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Westclox Metaphysical & Wellness Fair in Peru, Wine Around the World in Utica and more

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Westclox Metaphysical & Wellness Fair (Peru): This fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Unwind at Westclox, 305 5th St., Peru. Participants can enjoy a variety of speakers sharing teachings, practices and pathways that awaken self-discovery and healing. Local artisans will also be at the event. Tickets are $25. Visit Unwind at Westclox’s Facebook page for more information.
  2. Art in the Park Workshop (Oglesby): Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center will host this event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 that introduces participants to the Zentangle Method, a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. This program is free and registration is required. Click here for more information or to register.
  3. VFW Trivia Night (Ottawa): Enjoy live music, themed snacks and movies, music and TV trivia at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the VFW in Ottawa. The cost is $10 per person. A cash bar will be available. This event is hosted by the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum. Visit the Exploreum’s Facebook page for more information.
  4. Around the World: Germany (Utica): Join August Hill Winery’s “Around the World” wine pairing series that focuses on Germany from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the winery’s Utica tasting room. This event features six thoughtfully paired courses, featuring German-inspired bites from Stone Jug Barbeque, each matched with a complementary wine. Tickets are $60. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. 2026 Flute Day (Peru): The 19th annual Flute Day concert is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St. in Peru. The performance will feature flutists Sandy Olson, Gerald Casey and Jonathan Cohen. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit 408fineartsfactory.com/12th-annual-flute-day-2019 for more information.
