5 Things to Do: Country star Ray Scott in concert, United We Bingo fundraiser and more this weekend

- “The Princess Bride” (Dixon): Enjoy a screening of the classic film “The Princess Bride” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Ray Scott concert (Dixon): Country music star Ray Scott will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Scott’s brand of country music is rooted in grit, humor and heartfelt storytelling. Tickets start at $25. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- United We Bingo (Dixon): Play Bingo for a good cause at the United We Bingo event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Tickets are $30 and include 16 Bingo games. This event supports the United Way of Lee County. This event is for adults 18 and over. Visit unitedwayofleecounty.org/united-we-bingo for more information.
- Steppin’ into the ‘20s (Dixon): Enjoy a night of fun and dancing with a roaring ‘20s vibes with great music, food and more at this special fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Dixon Elks Lodge. This event is for adults 21 and over and helps support high school scholarships and Juneteenth Bicycle Giveaway. Tickets are $65 per person. Visit the Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance’s Facebook page for more information.
- Blooming Fusion Art Exhibition (Dixon): The Next Picture Show’s Blooming Fusion Art Exhibition highlights 2D art inspired by flowers, plants and gardens. This exhibit runs through March 28. Admission is free. Visit nextpictureshow.org for more information.
The Scene