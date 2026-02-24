Wheaton Winter Wine & Cheese Walk set for Feb. 28

Shake off the winter blues and enjoy sampling a variety of wines and cheese throughout downtown Wheaton.

The 2026 Winter Wine & Cheese Walk is from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Participants can visit participating businesses in downtown Wheaton for 15 1-ounce wine samples and unlimited artisan cheese samples and select locations.

Event check-in is from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Downtown Wheaton Association office at 206 Main St. Guests will receive a wristband, punchcard, map of tasting locations and souvenir wine glass.

This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $40 per person.

Click here for more information and a complete list of participating businesses.