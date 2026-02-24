Harpsichord featured at Elgin Symphony Orchestra concert Feb. 27

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents an intimate Baroque ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at Journey of Hope Church in Elgin. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents an intimate Baroque ensemble concert featuring the unique sounds of the harpsichord at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at Journey of Hope Church, 37W040 Highland Ave., Elgin.

According to a news release from ESO, the harpsichord, which was developed around 1400, predates the piano. Its plucking mechanism produces a sharp, bright sound that’s different from the piano. It is known in for its use during the Baroque era when it was used by Georg Friedrich Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach and other period composers to create the sound we now associate with orchestral music.

The harpsichord that will be featured in the concert was hand-made in 1991 by Rod Regier in Freeport, Maine. It is a dual-manual replica of a 16th Century period instrument and a predecessor to the piano.

At the Feb. 27 concert, Maryse Carlin will showcase the harpsichord with members of the Elgin Symphony. They will perform:

Handel’s Overture from “Ariadne”

Scarlatti’s Concerto Grosso No. 1 in F minor

CPE Bach’s Concerto for Harpsichord in D minor, Wq. 17

Vivaldi’s “Tempesta di Mare” from Concerto in Eb major

Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso in D minor, “La Follia,” Op. 5 No. 12

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students with a valid student ID. Tickets are available at ElginSymphony.org or through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office by calling 847-888-4000. The ESO Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.