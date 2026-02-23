Global music sensation Celtic Woman to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Grammy® nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman will bring their all-new show “A New Era” to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Saturday, April 4. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Celebrating their rich musical and cultural heritage with a fresh and contemporary spirit, “A New Era” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the world-renowned ensemble. This tour marks a new chapter in the group’s celebrated 21-year journey, blending the ensemble’s signature sound with fresh arrangements and dynamic stage production.

“A New Era” showcases the timeless traditions of Irish music and culture while reflecting on Celtic Woman’s continued evolution.

Audiences can expect a captivating performance featuring new orchestrations, exquisite harmonies and world-class musicianship brought to life by sopranos Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Sean-Nós singer Caitríona Sherlock and fiddle player Ciara Ní Mhurchú, together with the Celtic Woman band and dancers.

Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has captivated millions of fans worldwide with their powerful performances and storytelling. With “A New Era,” the group invites audiences to experience the next chapter in their extraordinary story, one that honors the past while embracing the future.

Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.