Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ to peform at Genesee Theatre March 19

The dynamic duo of Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” take the stage at Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre for a one-night-only uproarious live show, “Asking for Trouble,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie and Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. “Asking for Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business, according to a news release.

Known by TV audiences for their work on “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” Mochrie and Sherwood improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation.

Their amusing, PG-rated family show includes variations on many of the games showcased on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, including “Sound FX” and “One Word Expert.” Throughout the evening, the show becomes truly interactive as audience members are called to the stage to participate in the fun.

Mochrie and Sherwood both rose to prominence on the improv TV series as frequent players in its original incarnation on Britain’s Channel 4 and then as star performers on the American version of the TV show from 1998-2006.

