Master of Illusion to bring jaw-dropping magic to Rialto Square Theatre Feb. 28

Masters of Illusion will be at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Feb. 28.

According to a news release from the theater, Masters of Illusion has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the U.S. for the past seven years and has been seen by more than 100 million viewers on the CW network as well as in 126 countries around the world.

Starring the award-winning magicians, this 21st century magic show is filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage.

Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions, and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes.

Tickets start at $39 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.