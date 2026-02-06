Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden celebrates 10 years of music, food and fun in Batavia

Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, a popular gathering spot located in the heart of downtown Batavia, is celebrating 10 years of hospitality, community and handcrafted food.

The restaurant’s name and brand reflect owner Melissa Monno’s adventurous spirit: a lifelong sidecar motorcycle rider who travels the country with her dog as copilot.

Monno and her team have been working together for over a decade to make Sidecar the unique neighborhood destination it is today.

“We have a very special role in downtown Batavia,” Monno said in a news release. “During the summer, we host three nights of free, family-friendly entertainment on North River Street’s Woonerf. What began as moving our regular programming outdoors during distanced dining in 2020 led to well-attended events where folks now bring their own pop-up tables and chairs to enjoy time together. I encourage ordering local takeout when our kitchen gets backed up, and those we do serve food and drinks to in the street often receive personal service from me—on roller skates.”

Supporting live music and fostering relationships with musicians has always been central to Sidecar. The restaurant supports live music three nights a week year-round (four nights in the summer), providing a space where musicians are encouraged to perform their original music.

Sidecar’s kitchen makes everything from scratch, including hand-ground, hand-packed burgers and homemade tater tots. In winter, the restaurant partners with Chicagoland breweries to host 3- to 4- course pairing dinners, offering casual, flavor-driven experiences.

Diners often sit in communal tables, where new friendships are made over shared food and conversation. The dining room is lovingly called the “living room” for its cozy appeal, complete with lamps, rug, a fireplace, roadmap wallpaper and vintage photos of women and families riding sidecar motorcycles.

During the winter, the cozy interior is decorated top-to-bottom, a tradition born from Monno’s desire to honor her late mother.

“She left behind several totes of sparkling Christmas decorations,” Monno said in the release. “To feel her closer during the holidays, I find a place for nearly every piece. It makes the vibes here truly special.

“My team works incredibly hard and we are so grateful for every person who comes through our doors, shares their time, adds to the energy, and supports Sidecar. It’s because of this community that we’ve made it 10 years—and we can’t wait to see what the next 10 hold,” she said.

Monno hopes to celebrate the milestone anniversary with a big party in the beer garden this spring.

But in the meantime, keep an eye out for Monno on the roads of Batavia this holiday season.

Each December, she spreads holiday cheer by decorating her rig and rides dressed as the Grinch, while her pup wears a single Max-style antler.

For more information about Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., visit sidecarsupperclub.com.



