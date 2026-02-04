5 Things to Do in Will County: Live country music, line dancing and Frank Sinatra tribute this weekend

- Live country music & line dancing (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host the Mac Obrien Band and LDA Line Dancing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Visit the Jamo’s Live website for more information.
- The Brothers Sinatra (Lockport): The Roxy in Lockport will host The Brothers Sinatra, who will perform music by Frank Sinatra, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Visit The Roxy’s website for more information.
- Smells Like Nirvana (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host Smells Like Nirvana, a tribute to Nirvana, on Saturday, Feb. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit The Forge’s website for more information.
- Yoga & Hike (Channahon): Visit Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon for a 35-45 minute yoga class followed by a 35-45 minute hike. The free event from the Forest Preserve District of Will County is from 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8. Visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website for more information.
- Semple Band Live (Shorewood): Semple Band will play live at Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Semple Band performs a wide variety of music genres, from ‘70s rock, classic rock, party rock, punk rock and more. Visit Corrigan Pub’s website for more information.
The Scene