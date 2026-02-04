5 Things to Do: Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait in Batavia, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Paramount and more

- Legendary comedian Bobcat Goldthwait (Batavia): Goldthwait, known for his fearless stand-up and iconic roles in “Scrooged” and “Police Academy,” will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The Lovin’ Spoonful (St. Charles): Classic rock band The Lovin’ Spoonful, known for hits “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Summer in the City,” “Daydream” and more, will be at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Tickets start at $56.75. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dear Evan Hansen" at Paramount Theatre (Aurora): Catch the Tony Award-winning musical at the Paramount Theatre. Performances run throughout the weekend, including matinees. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- From History to Hip-Hop (Batavia): The Batavia Fine Arts Centre presents this interactive music history performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. The event features acclaimed opera singer and teaching artist Jonathan Blanchard. Guests will journey through American music, from field songs and spirituals to blues, jazz, country, rock, rap and hip-hop. Click here for more information.
- Violinist Geneva Lewis Plays Barber (Elgin): Violinst Geneva Lewis will perform with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. The program will feature music composed by Barber, Brahms and more. Click here for more information.
The Scene