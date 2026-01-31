Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform with violinist Geneva Lewis Feb. 7 & 8

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues its 76th Season Classics Series on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 8, at 2:30 p.m., at The Hemmens Cultural Center. Violinist Geneva Lewis (pictured) will perform with the orchestra. (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues its 76th Season Classics Series with a program of rich emotion and sweeping orchestral color at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

Led by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman, the concert features works by Antonín Dvořák, Samuel Barber and Johannes Brahms, according to a news release.

Violinist Geneva Lewis is featured in Barber’s expressive Violin Concerto, a work renowned for its lyrical warmth and fiery finale. The program also includes Dvořák’s powerful “Othello” Overture, inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragic character and Brahms’ deeply introspective and noble Symphony No. 3.

Lewis, recipient of a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant, is quickly establishing herself as one of the most compelling young violinists of her generation. Her performances have been praised for their “remarkable mastery” by Boston Musical Intelligencer and “deep musical maturity” by The Strad. She has appeared with major orchestras across the U.S. and Europe and continues to captivate audiences with her musical depth and stage presence, according to the release.

A Pre-Concert Talk by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will take place one-hour prior to each concert.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at ElginSymphony.org.

Continuing its commitment to making performances affordable and accessible to the community, the ESO offers discounted student tickets for $10 for those with a valid student ID, and free youth tickets for children age 17 and younger with a paid adult ticket.

The Hemmens Cultural Center is located at 45 Symphony Way in Elgin.

Call the ESO Box Office at 847-888-4000 for more information and to include free youth tickets in your order. The ESO Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.