Name a Cockroach fundraiser, jazz dinner return to Brookfield Zoo Chicago for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air at Brookfield Zoo Chicago this Valentine’s Day, and whether you’re planning a romantic date, a Galentine’s Day outing or a wildly unique gift, Brookfield Zoo Chicago offers experiences and gifts to show affection while supporting wildlife conservation.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Name a Cockroach fundraiser returns, offering the opportunity to honor a special—or not-so-special—someone in your life, according to a news release.

For just a $15 donation now through Feb. 14, a Madagascar hissing cockroach will be symbolically named after the person of your choosing. Donors will receive a customizable, digital Certificate of Naming and can visit the Cockroach Naming Board at the Zoo’s Hamill Family Play Zoo, featuring names submitted by Feb. 5. Details are available now at brookfieldzoo.org/Cockroach.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will host a special Valentine's Day dinner and jazz event Feb. 14, 2026. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Make your Valentine’s Day a roar-mantic evening with 1920s jazz and wild charm at Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s ROAR-mantic Rhythms event from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 in the Discovery Center. This unforgettable evening includes a cocktail hour and pairing, five-course meal accompanied by a live jazz band and an up-close encounter with an animal—perfect for a date night. Guests can support the Zoo’s mission while buying tickets to this wild evening of romance. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.