Dine local and save at 2026 St. Charles Restaurant Week

Restaurant weeks are the perfect time to try something new, so get ready to dine local at the 2026 St. Charles Restaurant Week, which runs Monday, Feb. 2 through Friday, Feb. 6.

During this event, over 40 participating St. Charles restaurants will be offering a special discounts.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, participating restaurants will offer a 20% discount on a total bill of $35 or more (excluding alcohol, tax, gratuity and any pre-existing discounts). This promotion applies to any time of the day the restaurant is open and is for dine-in only.

In order to receive the discount, individuals must mention that they are dining for St. Charles Restaurant Week or show a marketing material produced by the St. Charles Business Alliance upon ordering.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to a participating restaurant by using the free Travel St. Charles App. While dining at a participating restaurant, individuals will be able to “Check-In” to the restaurant under the Restaurant Week Challenge under the “Challenges” tab. Participants who “Check-Into” one or more restaurants will be entered to win. Three winners will be chosen out of the people who complete the challenge and will be notified via email on Feb. 11.

“From award-winning establishments to delicious community favorites, St. Charles Restaurant Week is the perfect time to celebrate them all,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in the news release. “This city has something for everyone, so be sure to come out and support local during the event.”

To find more information on St. Charles Restaurant Week, the Restaurant Week Gift Card Giveaway, and the full list of participating restaurants, visit stcalliance.org/restaurantweek.